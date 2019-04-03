Golden State Warriors stars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were issued fines Tuesday for comments criticizing the integrity of NBA officials during and after a loss at Minnesota.

Green was fined $35,000 for social media statements while Curry was fined $25,000 - both for impugning the integrity of NBA officiating.

Durant was fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials.

The NBA investigation reviewed player conduct at various points during and after defending league champion Golden State’s 131-130 over-time loss at Minnesota last Friday through Sunday.

Curry hit a 3-pointer to pull Golden State level with a half-second to play in over-time Friday, but Durant was whistled by referee Marat Kogut for fouling Karl-Anthony Towns on the in-bounds play and the big man hit a free throw to give the Timberwolves the victory.

Curry called referee Kogut “the MVP of the night” for the call on Durant, who added: “We deserved to play at least five more minutes.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was “disappointed with the officiating”.

Green was hit hardest after sending two short tweets after the game - “TD” and “MK” in what was believed to be a cryptic reference to link Kogut with disgraced former NBA official Tim Donaghy, who was linked to betting on games he officiated and controling the point spreads.

The Warriors own the best record in the Western Conference at 52-24 by one game over Denver in the fight for a home-court edge throughout the West playoffs.