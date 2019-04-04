India women made a fine start to their campaign against Malaysia in the five-match bilateral series as they beat the hosts 3-0 in Kuala Lampur on Thursday.

Striker Vandana Katariya starred for India with a brace, scoring in the 17th and 60th minute of the game while Lalremsiami scored in the 38th minute to help India to a comfortable win.

Though it was Malaysia who dominated the early exchanges with a Penalty Corner awarded to them in the third minute of the match. However, Savita thwarted the effort. India shook off the initial nerves to make potential circle entries that would put pressure on the Malaysian defenders.

Young Lalremsiami took a shot on goal in the fifth minute but it didn’t trouble the keeper. In the seventh minute, Navneet Kaur attempted a shot on goal but once again, the Malaysian defence stood firm. While India found an opportunity through a PC awarded in the ninth minute, the resulting shot went wide.

With the first quarter ending in a stalemate, India made quick amends to an average start as they dented Malaysian defence with a powerful attack that led to a fine goal by Vandana Katariya in the 17th minute.

The lead brought confidence in the Indian setup to surge ahead and the forward line took their chances in the striking circle.

India controlled proceedings in the third quarter too. They kept the Malaysian attack in check and an under-pressure Malaysian defence gave away PCs after making infringements in the circle. Though India failed to convert three PCs in quick succession, they netted their second goal in the 38th minute through young striker Lalremsiami.

The 2-0 lead put India in a comfortable position ahead of the fourth quarter. The Indian team remained calm in their approach, played disciplined game and did not allow errors in the final quarter. They increased the lead to 3-0 through another goal from Vandana Katariya. India will take on Malaysia in the second match of the tournament on April 6.