Royal Challengers Bangalore were on course of their first win in Indian Premier League this season. That was until Andre Russell broke loose.
The West Indian all-rounder scored 48 runs in just 13 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a win after chasing 203 runs with five balls to spare.
Russell, who had failed to open his account on the first two balls, hit seven sixes and a four in his innings and stayed unbeaten as KKR climbed up to the second spot in the points table. They have six points from four games.
The social media was abuzz after Russell’s power hitting and the fans wanted to know what is in Russell’s bat.