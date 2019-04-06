Royal Challengers Bangalore were on course of their first win in Indian Premier League this season. That was until Andre Russell broke loose.

The West Indian all-rounder scored 48 runs in just 13 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a win after chasing 203 runs with five balls to spare.

Russell, who had failed to open his account on the first two balls, hit seven sixes and a four in his innings and stayed unbeaten as KKR climbed up to the second spot in the points table. They have six points from four games.

The social media was abuzz after Russell’s power hitting and the fans wanted to know what is in Russell’s bat.

Andre Russell in #IPL2019:

Balls faced - 77

Sixes - 22

Fours - 12

That's a six every 3.5 balls and a boundary (4 or 6) every 2.3 balls. Insane! #RCBvKKR — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 5, 2019

Before this IPL, the most runs chased down in the last 3 overs to win were 50 runs.



KKR - courtesy Andre Russell - have already chased down 53 runs in last 3 overs TWICE in 4 matches! #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 5, 2019

Terrible last four overs by RCB. Bowlers lost their nerve seeing Russell with bat in hand. Think they’ll be avoiding Kohli tonite — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 5, 2019

Russell Clobbers Bangalore #RCBvKKR — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 5, 2019

Rahul Gandhi has a better chance at winning than RCB. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2019

Has to be the scariest in world cricket #DreRuss — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2019

Players appearing in most LOST matches in the #IPL (excluding super-overs):

86 Virat Kohli

85 Robin Uthappa

81 Rohit Sharma

79 Dinesh Karthik

75 Amit Mishra

75 AB de Villiers#RCBvKKR#IPL2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 5, 2019

Lesson for other teams, don't take Nitish Rana or Dinesh Karthik's wicket to save yourself from the wrath of Andre Russell. #KKRvRCB #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/6h4swBRyAh — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 5, 2019

Looks like MC Sher meets Andre Russell before every match to say, “Tere andar ka lava fatt ke baahar aane de”. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 5, 2019

That was unreal from Andre Russell #RCBvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2019

ANDRE THE GIANT!!!!!! What a beast !!!!!! What am I seeing?!?! #AndreRussell #RCBvKKR 🤪🏏🦖 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 5, 2019

Any asking rate is child’s play for Andre Russell . What a victory ! #RCBvsKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2019

Introduce a RED CAP and give it to Andre Russell for this season. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 5, 2019

Andre Russell is just ridiculous!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 5, 2019