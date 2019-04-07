That Mahendra Singh Dhoni with children make for viral videos is a well-established fact given all the clips of him with his daughter Ziva. But after the recent Indian Premier League match at home, the Chennai Super Kings captain decided to have some fun with his teammates’s kids as well.

Dhoni seemed to be a playful mood after his team’s convincing win over Kings XI Punjab on Saturday evening. He decided to celebrate by surprising Imran Tahir and Shane Watson’s sons, who were both running around the stadium in Chepauk.

In the video posted by the franchise on their social media, the 37-year-old is seen entering the frame from behind and challenging the kids to a race. Running backward, he goes on to win the race by lifting Tahir’s son running back to the finishing line. The children were amused with Watson Junior wanting to have another go.

Earlier, coming in to bat at No. 4, the CSK captain ended up scoring an unbeaten 37 off 23 balls with the help of four fours and a six. The defending champions went on to beat KXIP thanks to Dhoni’s smarts as skipper and a solid spin bowling effort.

With PTI inputs