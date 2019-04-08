Carli Lloyd headed in two goals as the US women’s national team routed Belgium 6-0 in a Fifa Women’s World Cup tune-up match on Sunday.

Coming off a 5-3 shootout win over Australia on Thursday, the Americans put on an even more dominant offensive display in the first meeting between the two countries.

Alex Morgan, who scored her 100th goal against the Aussies, Lindsey Horan, Samantha Mewis and Jessica McDonald also scored for the US at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Lloyd opened the scoring in the first half, heading a Tierna Davidson freekick into to the far corner of the goal in front of a crowd of 20,900.

She notched her second five minutes later by flicking home another header to give the Americans a 2-0 lead 19 minutes into the contest.

This summer, the Americans, reigning world champions, will make their eighth straight appearance in the Fifa World Cup - gunning for their fourth title after victories in 2015, 1999 and 1991.

The USA is one of about a half dozen countries to qualify for all eight Women’s World Cups along with Brazil, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Nigeria.

The 2019 tournament will be held from June 7 to July 7 in France.