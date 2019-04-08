When Royal Challengers Bangalore started the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League with four defeats on the trot, there were references made to 2015, when Mumbai Indians started 0-4 before going on to win the trophy that year. It was Virat Kohli’s Mission Impossible, said the official broadcaster.

But since then, in tennis parlance, RCB’s run has extended to a bagel — a 0-6 start to the season which is the joint-worst in the 12-year history of IPL.

Here’s a look back at the four worst losing streaks to start an IPL season:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019)

Let’s start with the here and now. RCB in the IPL have become the equivalent of Liverpool in the Premier League over the last couple of decades. There is a running joke among football fans that every season begins with Liverpool fans thinking “this will be our year.” But, in a year when Liverpool are actually looking capable of ending that jinx, RCB have only gotten worse. After the infamous “Ee sala cup namde” (This year, the cup is ours) taglines for 2018, RCB have made their worst start to a season till date and only Delhi Daredevils’ abysmal 2013 remains unconquered for Kohli’s team.

This season began with similar hopes of a title-run among RCB fans, given that they had seemingly addressed some of the gaping concerns in the squad. But even the staunchest critic could not have foreseen they will lose not one, not two, not three... but six matches on the trot.

Two of those defeats would have been bitter pills to swallow — a no-ball no-call against MI and Andre Russell’s blitzkrieg to snatch away an imminent RCB win. But the rest of the defeats have been thoroughly deserved as the team has struggled in all three departments, and Kohli looking deflated on the field repeatedly.

One more defeat will leave RCB as the holders of the record for the worst streak all for themselves.

Delhi Daredevils (2013)

The 2013 edition was one of turmoil for the entire tournament. It will forever be remembered as the year corruption took center-stage with the arrest of three Rajasthan Royals players. While off-the-field drama dominated the later stages of the league, the season began in abysmal fashion for a team that finished top of the table in 2012. Despite the presence of big overseas stars like David Warner and Mahela Jayawardena, Delhi’s batting never clicked as they lost game after game.

The losing streak ended at home for Delhi after Virender Sehwag slammed 95* runs off 57 deliveries with 13 fours and two sixes against MI, to help chase down 162 with three full overs to spare. Delhi won two of their next three matches to spark hopes of a miracle but finished the season as they started — losing six games on the trot to finish rock bottom in the nine-team edition, with 13 defeats in 16 games.

Deccan Chargers (2012)

A bagel avoided, thanks to rain.

Deccan Chargers in 2012 could have well lost six (or more) to begin their season had rain not intervened to hand them their first point of the season — their sixth match being washed out against the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

The Kumar Sangakkara-led side started and ended their season with five defeats on the bounce. To their credit, the erstwhile DC could have won at least four of their first five matches as they were all close defeats.

Unlike Delhi in 2013, however, Chargers managed to finish at least one spot above bottom — pipping Pune Warrirors India to that spot. In their final season in the IPL, DC finished with four wins and 11 defeats out of the 16 matches.

Mumbai Indians (2014)

The best of the worst starts. In the last IPL to take place during General Elections in India, the tournament was played in two parts — the first few matches in United Arab Emirates and the latter part of the tournament in India. The first part also coincided with a horror run for MI and their later resurgence once returning home.

The Rohit Sharma-led team were handed thrashing after thrashing in their first five games played in UAE. But back in India and at the Wankhede Stadium, they defeated Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling game that kick-started a push for playoffs. The league stage finished for Mumbai with that incredible run-chase against Rajasthan Royals where they had to get to 190-plus in less than 15 overs. They duly did that, much to the disgust of RR mentor Rahul Dravid. MI finished with seven wins and seven defeats to sneak through to the playoffs with the joint-lowest points total till date. The Paltan eventually lost in the Eliminator against CSK.

The following year, they again lost four matches on the trot but went on to win the title.