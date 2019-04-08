India won a total of nine medals – four gold, three silver and two bronze – at the second Fazza Para Badminton International in Dubai which ended on Sunday. This is second qualification event for the Paralympics.

Krishna Nagar was the most successful with two gold medals, winning the men’s singles and doubles in the SS6 event. He beat England’s Krysten Coombs 20-22, 25-23, 21-12 in the singles and combined with partner Raja Magotra to beat China’s Lin Naili and Luo Guangliang 22-20, 21-13.

Pramod Bhagat won the men’s singles SL3 gold while Parul D Parmar won the women’s singles in the same category. Manasi Joshi won the silver in women’s singles SL3 event while Tarun won the SL4 men’s singles silver as well as a doubles bronze with Nitesh Kumar in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 event.

Rakesh Pandey, Raj Kumar (men’s doubles SU5) were the other silver medallists while Sukant Kadam (men’s singles SL4) won bronze.