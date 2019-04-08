West Indian batting great Brian Lara has said that he sees shades of former India opener Virender Sehwag in Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw has a game that could be considered similar to Sehwag’s. The right-hander opens the batting, has a strong back-foot game and always goes after the new ball.

One of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game, Lara, was all praise for young Shaw’s approach. “I see more of Virender Sehwag in Prithvi Shaw’s style of batting and think his maturity is amazing,” Lara told Star Sports Select Dugout.

Lara was impressed watching Shaw score a hundred on his Test debut in Rajkot last year. “I saw him play against the West Indies last October and he scored a lot of runs.

“It’s wonderful to see a young player on Indian soil doing so well. It was unfortunate that he couldn’t play in Australia because of an injury,” he said.

Shaw is only 19-years-old but with two seasons of the Indian Premier League under his belt, he is already a “senior player”, reckons Lara.

“I think he has been in the IPL for a couple of years and is a senior player already. A lot is expected of him, he is in a big man’s game now and has got to do what is necessary,” said Lara.

[Inputs from PTI]