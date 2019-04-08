India overcame a 2-4 setback in the third quarter to level scores 4-4 in the third match of the five-match series against Malaysia on Monday.

Though it was India who established a strong position after taking an early 2-0 lead, the visitors made too many errors inside the circle while defending, which led to them conceding back-to-back penalty corners.

Malaysia, on the other hand, ensured that these opportunities were converted to goals.

After goals scored by Navjot Kaur in the 13th minute and Navneet Kaur in the 22nd gave India a good start, Gurdip Kirandeep of Malaysia scored their first goal in the 26th minute to narrow the deficit to 1-2.

This was Malaysia’s first goal of the tournament after losing to India 0-3 and 0-5 in the previous games. The goal propelled Malaysia to test the Indian defenders. An infringement on India’s part gave away a PC, which Nuraini Rashid converted with ease.

Two more PCs were converted by the Malaysians with Nuramirah Zulkifli netting in the 35th minute and Nuraini Rashid in the 38th minute. India, though, bounced back in the final quarter with two brilliant goals scored by Navneet Kaur in the 45th minute and Lalremsiami in the 54th minute.

India coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “Obviously this wasn’t our best match, we must forget this and move on.” He further emphasized that the team cannot get away with making too many technical errors. “The girls were too easy going today which resulted in them making too many technical errors in ball possession but we hope to bounce back in the next match,” he added.

On April 10, India will take on Malaysia in the fourth match.