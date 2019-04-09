Days after saying that she will retire after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying has now said she had yet to make up her mind on her retirement from international badminton.

“I’m thinking about it, but I haven’t made up my mind,” Tai told the Badminton World Federation website, on the eve of the Singapore Open 2019, where she is the top seed.

The world No.1’s statement showed that she wasn’t as sure of her decision as earlier reported.

“Retirement is something I’ve been thinking about since the last Olympics. I don’t think I can go on till 2024,” the 24-year-old said.

Media reports had suggested that Tokyo 2020 would be her last tournament.

“I’ve not won the big ones even though I’ve been at the top of the rankings for some time. So all my focus is on winning the World Championship in Basel this year and the Olympics gold next year. My badminton career will be complete if I can win a medal at the Olympics but whether I win a medal or not, I’ll still retire,” Tai was quoted as saying.

The four-time Malaysia Open champion reportedly said that the physical effort was taking its toll: “I’ve given my all to badminton for ten years and that is enough for me. I’ve to run on the court more than most players to cover my weaknesses because of my small size, so I think it’s enough.”

Tai is yet to win a medal at the World Championships or the Olympics.