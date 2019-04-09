The auction for the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi came to a close in Mumbai on Tuesday with a total of 200 players being bought by the 12 franchises.
Siddharth Desai went for Rs 1.45 crore and Nitin Tomar for Rs 1.20 crore as the most expensive buys for the upcoming season. Domestic Category B also saw some big buys which included Manjeet being bought by Puneri Paltans for Rs 63 lakhs, and K Prapanjan joining the Bengal Warriors for Rs 55.5 lakhs. Among the foreign players, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh was the highest paid player of Rs 77.75 lakhs.
At the end, a total of over Rs 50 crore was spent on 200 players, a huge jump from the season 6 auctions, a press release by the league said.
Rising star Siddharth Desai was bought by Telugu Titans for the highest bid of Rs 1.45 crore on day one. The attacker from Sangli in Maharashtra had earned plaudits by his stellar show in season six of the league. However, the winning bid for Desai was still Rs 6 lakh below the record League price paid for Monu Goyat by Haryana Steelers at season six auction last year.
Desai said, “I jumped with joy when I saw the result of my bid. I come from a humble background; my father is a farmer and I know how difficult it is to become a Kabaddi player. I would like to thank Telugu Titans for believing in me and handing me the opportunity to showcase my talent. Now that I have been sold for such a high price I will make sure I give my 100% and make the team proud.”
Raider Manjeet bagged the highest bid as a Category B player, bought by Puneri Paltans, netting a price of Rs 63 lakhs.
Here’s a round-up of all the top five buys in various categories:
(FBM: Final Bid Match)
Top 5 Domestic Players
| Player Name
| Price In INR
| Team
| Siddharth Desai (Cat A)
| 1.45 crore
| Telugu Titans
| Nitin Tomar (Cat A)
| 1.20 crore
| Puneri Paltans FBM
| Rahul Chaudhari (Cat A)
| 94 lakhs
| Tamil Talaivas
| Monu Goyat (Cat A)
| 93 lakhs
| U.P.Yodhas
| Sandeep Narwal (Cat A)
| 89 lakhs
| UMumba
Top 5 International players
| Player Name
| Price in INR
| Team
| Nationality
| Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Cat C)
| 77.75 lakhs
| Bengal Warriors
| Iran
| Abozar Mohajermighani (Cat A)
| 75 lakhs
| Telugu Titans
| Iran
| Jang Kun Lee (Cat B)
| 40 lakhs
| Patna Pirates
| Republic of Korea
| Mohammad Esmaiel Maghsodhu (Cat C)
| 35 lakhs
| Patna Pirates
| Iran
| Dong Geon Lee (Cat C)
| 25 lakhs
| U Mumba
| Republic of Korea
Top 5 Raiders Category A
| Player Name
| Price
| Team
| Siddharth Desai
| 1.45 crore
| Telugu Titans
| Nitin Tomar
| 1.20 crore
| Puneri Paltan
| Rahul Cahudhary
| 94 lakhs
| Tamil Thalaivas
| Monu Goyat
| 93 lakhs
| U.P.Yodhas
| Prashant K Rai
| 77 lakhs
| Haryana Steelers
Top 5 Defenders Category A
| Player Name
| Price
| Team
| Mahinder Singh
| 80 lakhs
| Bengaluru Bulls
| Surender Nada
| 77 lakhs
| Patna Pirates
| Parvesh Bhainswal
| 75 lakhs
| Gujarat Fortunegiants
| Ravinder Pahal
| 61 lakhs
| Dabang Delhi K.C
| Vishal Bharadwaj
| 60 lakhs
| Telugu Titans
Top 5 Category B Players
| Player Name
| Price
| Team
| Manjeet
| 63 Lakhs
| Puneri Paltan
| K. Prapanjan
| 55.5 Lakhs
| Bengal Warriors
| Mohit Chillar
| 45 Lakhs
| Tamil Thailaivas
| Vijay
| 41 Lakhs
| Dabang Delhi
| Dharmaraj Cheralathan
| 38.5 Lakhs
| Haryana Steelers
Top 5 Defenders Category B
| Player Name
| Price
| Team
| Vishal Mane
| 28.5 lakhs
| Dabang Delhi K.C
| Dharmaraj Cheranlathan
| 38.5 lakhs
| Haryana Steelers
| Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
| 30.5 lakhs
| Gujarat Fortunegiants
| Ravi Kumar
| 20 lakhs
| Haryana Steelers
| Sunil Siddhgavali
| 20 lakhs
| Jaipur Pink Panthers
Top 5 All-rounders Category A and B
| Player Name
| Price
| Team
| Sandeep Narwal
| 89 lakhs
| U Mumba
| Ran Singh
| 55Lakhs
| Tamil Thalaivas
| Vijay
| 41 lakhs
| Dabang Delhi K.C
| Vinod Kumar
| 26 lakhs
| Gujarat Fortunegiants
| Rohit Gulia
| 25 lakhs
| Gujarat Fortunegiants
| Team
| Players Retained via 'Final Bid Match'
| Bengaluru Bulls
| Mahender Singh
| Dabang Delhi K.C
| Chandran Ranjit and Ravinder Pahal
| Patna Pirates
| Jaideep
| Puneri Paltan
| Nitin Tomar and Girish Ernak
| Telugu Titans
| Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar
| U Mumba
| Rohit Baliyan
| Gujarat Fortunegiants
| Parvesh Bhainswal
| U.P Yoddha
| Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav