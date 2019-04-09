Kynan Chenai fought valiantly but a shoot-off heartbreak put paid to his chances of making the Men’s Trap finals of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Al Ain, UAE.

The Hyderabad shooter shot a creditable 122 out of 125 in qualifying, but given the high-level of shooting, found himself in a seven-man shoot-off for the final two final slots.

He missed his eighth shoot-off target to finish seventh overall, thereby allowing his Thai and Chinese opponents to bag the fifth and sixth final slots.

The reigning Olympic Champion Josip Glasnovic of Croatia shot a perfect 125 to equal the world record and top the qualification charts. The Athens 2004 Olympic Champion Alexey Alipov of Russia was third to qualify on a score of 123.

Josip ultimately won gold and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota place with a final round score of 47. He got the better of Thailand’s Savate Sresthaporn in another shoot-off 9-8. The Thai however won the second Olympic quota place available for his country.

Two other Indians in the fray, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, finished 37th and 72nd with scores of 120 and 117 respectively.