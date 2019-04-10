Having objected to international travel plans of BCCI office bearers to follow the cricket team in the past, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has cleared the way for their own travel to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup. The trip to England during the tournament to be held from May will be at the board’s cost, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken at the CoA meeting on Monday which was attended by all the three members – Chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge – along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

“If any CoA member wants to travel to watch ICC World Cup, they can go. The BCCI will bear all their expenses, like they do for all office-bearers. Earlier, BCCI office-bearers used to go on foreign trips, it’s just that the CoA members are going as well,” the paper quoted BCCI sources as saying.

It is worth recalling that the CoA had objected to acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary’s trip to Sri Lanka last March for the Nidahas trophy. He was also asked to bear the expenses for watching two T20 matches between India and Ireland and first two games against England last June when he had gone to England to attend an ICC meeting.

The CoA had also issued a show-cause notice to Choudhary for his Bhutan trip last year where he went to survey availability of cricket equipment and suitability of the clay/soil for preparation of pitches.

The CoA, however, had allowed acting president CK Khanna to travel to Dubai for the Asia Cup.