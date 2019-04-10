Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has opened up about how he is balancing playing in the Indian Premier League with frequent visits back home to Ahmedabad to be with his ailing father.

The 34-year-old’s father is in the hospital since February after suffering a brain haemorrhage and he anxiously awaits news abut his health everyday. While his family does not contact him during match days, Patel says he dreads checking his phone after every match.

“When I am playing, nothing crosses my mind, but once a game is over, my heart is at home. The day begins with asking about my father’s progress, keeping in touch with doctors, sometimes I have to take some important decisions. My wife and mother are at home but when it comes to taking any final decision, my approval is sought. The initial phase was critical – should we switch off the ventilator for a few days, or how much oxygen should be given. Such decisions are very tough to take,” he told The Indian Express.

His father Ajay suddenly fell down one day and was admitted in the ICU. Patel subsequently missed the Mushtaq Ali tournament. But his family convinced him to play in the ongoing IPL, as it was what his father would have wanted. He has scored 172 runs in six matches so far, including a half-century against Rajasthan Royals.

Pls keep my father in ur prayers..he is suffering from brain haemorrhage..🙏🙏🙏 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) February 20, 2019

RCB has given the 34-year-old leave to travel home after every game and the report says that he had often boarded a flight for home straight after a match and then rejoined the team next day. The frequent travelling is also taking a toll, but Patel is taking it in his stride.

“On match days, there have been several times when my family has taken decisions and let me know only after the game. They don’t want to distract me. It takes a mental toll but what can one do? Honestly, there were some negative thoughts before but now the family is prepared for the struggle we are going through,” he was quoted as saying.

RCB’s next game is against the Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.