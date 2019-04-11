Threatening to shut shop after being denied to host home games for the AFC Cup Qualifiers earlier, Minerva Punjab on Tuesday was granted permission by the Odisha Sports Authority to host its first home game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

With the stadium set to undergo renovation for the U-17 Women’s World Cup next year, this gives the 2017-18 I-League champions enough time to search for another venue where they can play the rest of their home games, owner Ranjit Bajaj said on Twitter.

I want to profusely thank the @Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha especially mr Vijay Kumar IAS Secy Sports & @rvineel_krishna Director for giving @minervapunjabfc permission to play in Kalinga Stadium for our 1st home match/ this ensures enuf time to get another stadium 4 later matches🙏🏽 — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) April 11, 2019

Minerva is scheduled to play against Manang Marshyangdi Club of Nepal in a Group E match on May 1 and Bajaj claimed that the Odisha government had withdrawn its earlier permission to allow to use Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar under pressure from All India Football Federation.

The AIFF, however, rejected the allegation, saying that it has nothing to do with the issue as the stadium is owned by the Odisha government.

This was after Bajaj said that the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier given clearance to use the stadium for the match.

In a series of tweets, Bajaj lashed out at the AIFF for getting the permission to use the stadium cancelled. Bajaj had appealed to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik for his intervention and save his club from disqualification by the AFC.

