Spinner Kuldeep Yadav says Virat Kohli has a different kind of hunger when he plays for India, refusing to believe that his team’s Indian Premier League losing streak will affect the skipper’s form going into the World Cup.

The Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost six matches on the trot this IPL season but Kuldeep backed his captain.

“He’s one of the best in the world, has broken so many records I don’t think he will be affected by this,” Kuldeep is quoted as saying by PTI.

“He has a different hunger when he plays for India. Everyone is highly motivated to do well in the World Cup.”

The 24-year-old feels the lack of team combination is the main reason behind RCB’s disastrous start this season.

“With 5000-plus runs, individually, he’s doing his best,” Yadav said. “But maybe his team combination is not clicking. Maybe somewhere down the line he’s lacking in team combination. He’s in great touch and if he keeps doing well like that it will be good for India in World Cup.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt giving Kohli some time off before the World Cup will be a good decision.

“If India are smart they rest Kohli now for the World Cup. Give him some time off before the big event,” Vaughan wrote on his Twitter handle.

Kohli’s RCB have lost six games on the trot at the beginning of the current IPL season — the joint-most in the history of the tournament. Only Delhi Daredevils in 2013 lost as many matches to start the season. RCB take on Kings XI Punjab next on Saturday in Mohali.