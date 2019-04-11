The Wrestling Federation of India on Thursday invited applications for multiple positions, including mental conditioning coaches, physios, and nutritionists, to bolster preparations for the 2020 Olympics.

The WFI has decided to hire support staff in all three categories men’s freestyle, greco roman and the women’s team.

“The WFI has invited applications for the posts of Physios, Nutritionist/ Dietician, Masseurs and Mental Conditioning Coaches in all the three categories. The WFI will also hire a professional manager for the national team,” the national wrestling body said in a statement.

WFI already offers annual contracts to its leading wrestlers across all age categories, including stipends for select junior athletes.

Speaking about the hiring of professionals, WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said, “These hirings are aimed at preparing the players with a focus on the 2020 Tokyo Games. These trained hands will closely work with the players at the Olympic preparatory camps in run-up to the Tokyo Games.”

“Experienced physiotherapist, biomechanics coach, mental conditioning trainer, and nutritionist will be accompanying the wrestlers buttressed with exposure trips abroad, ensuring world-class preparations for each of the Indian grapplers.”

Sakshi Malik, the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze winner, is upbeat about WFI plans.

“The new coaches already working with the team and now the news of the induction of professional support staff is a very significant move,” she said.

“This was a much-needed aspect of development and seamless training. I am happy that their presence will help and aid us to recover faster and train in more scientific ways,” she added.

The wrestling contingent has already got foreign coaches.

Hossein Karimi from Iran is working with the freestyle team, Andrew Cook from USA is coaching the women’s team and Temo Kazarashvili from Georgia is honing the skills of the greco-roman unit.

India has won a medal in wrestling at each of the last three Olympic games and will be keen to keep that run going in Tokyo.