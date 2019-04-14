Karnataka left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith was Saturday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Harshal Patel for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Patel had suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab on April 1 and was ruled out for 3-4 weeks.

Suchith, who has represented Mumbai Indians in previous editions of the IPL, will now take Patel’s place in the Delhi team.

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter at Hyderabad Sunday.

The Capitals are currently placed fourth one the IPL table, joint-level on points along with Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians after their victory against KKR on Friday.