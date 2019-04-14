The WTA event in Bogota will see a first-time WTA winner as American teenager Amanda Anisimova will take on 23-year-old Australian rising star Astra Sharma in the final on Sunday.
The 17-year-old Anisimova, who impressed with her run at the Australian Open earlier this year, reached the second WTA final of her career on Saturday with a three-set victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia at the clay-court event in Bogota.
The sixth seed, who was runner-up to Hsieh Su-wei in Hiroshima last September, fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.
Despite being a former junior French Open finalist, world number 76 Anisimova had not won a match on clay in two years before this week
Results
Semi-finals
Amanda Anisimova (USA x6) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Astra Sharma (AUS) bt Lara Arruabarrena (ESP x11) 7-5, 6-1
With AFP inputs