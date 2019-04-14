The WTA event in Bogota will see a first-time WTA winner as American teenager Amanda Anisimova will take on 23-year-old Australian rising star Astra Sharma in the final on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Anisimova, who impressed with her run at the Australian Open earlier this year, reached the second WTA final of her career on Saturday with a three-set victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia at the clay-court event in Bogota.

The sixth seed, who was runner-up to Hsieh Su-wei in Hiroshima last September, fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

Anisimova, who impressed with a run to the Australian Open last 16 earlier this year, will face Australian Astra Sharma who beat Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena 7-5 6-1 win in just 66 minutes.

Despite being a former junior French Open finalist, world number 76 Anisimova had not won a match on clay in two years before this week

Results

Semi-finals

Amanda Anisimova (USA x6) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Astra Sharma (AUS) bt Lara Arruabarrena (ESP x11) 7-5, 6-1

