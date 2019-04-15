Sunrisers Hyderabad have what is perhaps the best opening combination in the Indian Premier League this season. But their stunning loss to Delhi Capitals on Sunday showed that they have what is probably the weakest middle order as they lost seven wickets for just 12 runs in less than three overs.

Chasing 156, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow once again set the foundation with a partnership of 72. But from 101/3 in 15.2 overs , the home side collapsed to 116 all out to lose by 39 runs.

Pacer Keemo Paul (3/17) ran through the Sunrisers top-order before his pace colleagues Kagiso Rabada (4/22) and Chris Morris (3/22) came to the party. This with captain Kane Williamson back in the side as No 3.

At the halfway stage, the Sunrisers were 73/1 with 83 more runs needed for a win and they were on track. But the dismissal of captain Kane Williamson (3) off the bowling of Paul in the 12th over was the beginning of the pressure which began to pile on the Sunrisers. Warner, who top-scored with a 47-ball 51, was out in the 17th over, which was the final nail as SRH surrendered.

This stunning collapse, against Delhi Capitals, a team known for such inexplicable capitulations, triggered a series of jokes on Twitter. Here’s how social media reacted.

SRH were 101/2 then this happened



101/3

106/4

106/5

110/6

110/7

112/8

116/9

116/10 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 14, 2019

Apart from openers & extras, Rest of the #SRH team scored 19 runs with 8wickets. #SRHvDC — ஃ (@alwayscharan4u) April 14, 2019

#SRH look a bit like they are caught in quicksand. Going nowhere just deeper. No pace in this track at all. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2019

Three consecutive losses for #SRH. Twice while chasing a moderate total. Campaign’s success under serious threat. #SRHvDC #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 14, 2019

Rabada (4), Keemo Paul (3) & Morris (3) - second instance of fast bowlers taking all ten wickets in an innings in IPL.



First was KKR against RCB (49 all out) in Kolkata in 2017. #SRHvDC #SRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 14, 2019

Worst eight wkt collapses in IPL:



15/8 SRH v Delhi Hybd 2019 (101/2->116)

29/8 RR v MI Mumbai DYP 2008 (74/2->103)

30/8 Delhi v SRH Hybd 2013 (50/2->80)

32/8 RCB v CSK Chennai 2019 (38/2->70/2)#SRHvDC #SRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 14, 2019

But the jokes were probably the best consequence of the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a tail which starts at No. 4 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 14, 2019

SRH lost wickets quicker than Jet Airways lost their planes. #IPL2019 — cricBC (@cricBC) April 14, 2019