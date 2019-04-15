Former junior national champion Harsheel Dani rallied from a game down against Mads Christophersen of Denmark to clinch the Dutch International badminton title in The Hague on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who missed out almost eight months last year due to an ankle surgery, had not dropped a game going into the final but could not find his rhythm in the opening game. But once he found his footing in the second game and the right length to play against the world number 149 Dane, Dani eased to a 15-21, 21-12, 21-13 win in just 47 minutes.

Dani, who won the Ghana international crown last year soon after returning from the injury break, had upset sixth seed Jacab Nilsson of Sweden in the semi-finals.