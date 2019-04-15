Veteran Dinesh Karthik pipped young turk Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicketkeeper’s slot in India’s 15-strong squad announced on Monday for the ICC World Cup starting May 30 in England.

There were no surprises as the MSK Prasad-headed selection committee maintained continuity in their choices with the only topic of discussion being the second wicket-keeper. The 33-year-old Karthik got the nod ahead of the 21-year-old Pant despite an indifferent IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The other notable omission was Ambati Rauydu, whose form put him out of contention. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar made it for his “three-dimensional” qualities.

Here’s how cricket fans and experts reacted to the initial news of Karthik over Pant on Twitter.

Heartbreak for Rayudu, Pant

Had I been @RishabPant777 I would have been very, very angry. Very.



Irrespective of how they do in the World Cup, this has been a backward step. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 15, 2019

Wasn’t Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats. 😐🤨 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019

Heartbreak for Pant. Karthik gets nod because of better keeping skills, just in case MSD is injured before a crucial match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019

Feel Rishabh Pant should have been included. #CWC19 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 15, 2019

not so long back Rayudu virtually had the endorsement of virat kohli, no less, to be India's number 4 at the world cup..in sport, there can be no guarantees.. — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 15, 2019

Pant will get his opportunities but nothing for Rayudu to clutch on. This was his best chance and he fluffed up when it mattered the most. Had sealed the no .4 spot but lost form at crucial moments. #CWC19 — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 15, 2019

Rishab Pant would have made the playing 11 of any other team participating in the World Cup. Yet he cannot find a place in the final 15 for India. Unbelievable #CWC19 — Shubhankar Vajpayee (@SVajpayee27) April 15, 2019

Pant has played 5 ODIs for India. His highest score is 38. He is obviously a great talent and a future star. But taking him to a WC would be a huge leap of faith.



I don't think MSK Prasad's selection committee likes taking leaps of faith. They'd rather go with the data they have — cricBC (@cricBC) April 15, 2019

The biggest and best takeaway is the selectors saw the struggle Rayudu had vs pace and took the call to drop him after all that backing.



Well done there. DK comes in as a finisher alone which is apt. To me however India bat, their bowling is what is going to win it, if at all :) — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 15, 2019

Questions, questions

This means the #No4 debate is still open. Options now are Vijay Shankar or Virat Kohli with Rahul at no. 3. People who watch a lot of domestic cricket really rate Vijay Shankar. Happy for him but his temperament will be tested. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019

Vijay Shankar has a batting average of 33. Bowling average of 94. How does he make it to the World Cup team? Can someone please explain? — Kunal Singh (@d_extrovert) April 15, 2019

So India said they weren't going to look at IPL form before picking their World Cup squad, then picked Rahul who has played 4 ODIs in the last 18 months? — The Big Show (@ravi_layer) April 15, 2019

