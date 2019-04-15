Mumbai Indians on Monday suffered a blow with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph being ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a shoulder injury.

The Antiguan took a bad tumble while trying to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary during his franchise’s match against Rajasthan Royals on April 13 at the Wankhede Stadium.

“He has dislocated his shoulder and is out of this IPL season,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Joseph, a late replacement for the injured New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, had a sensational debut in the T20 league against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad when he grabbed a record 6/12.

But his joy was short lived as he conceded 53 runs in three overs against Rajasthan before being injured after landing on his shoulder close to the boundary line. He was then forced to leave the field.

Mumbai Indians have the option of asking for a replacement for the remainder of the season.