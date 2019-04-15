India pacer Mohammed Shami is in the form of his life and he wants to carry that into the World Cup beginning on May 30 in the United Kingdom, PTI reported.

“I am thankful to the almighty that I have got another chance to play in the World Cup for my country,” Shami said.

“I am in the best shape of my life, I am in good rhythm and I just want to carry this to the World Cup,” Shami, who plays for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League said on Tuesday.

The pacer said that he has been working hard on his fitness. “I am feeling same rhythm I was at the start of my career [2013],” he said after being named in the World Cup squad for the second time.

“From players to coaching staff to management, everyone has backed me, now it is my turn to repay them,” the 28-year-old, who has 113 wickets from 63 ODIs, said.

The in-form Indian pacer attributed his successful ODI comeback to his good Test performances over the last one year.

“It has been a long journey. I played the 2015 World Cup, then got injured and it took me two years to recover. After rehab, I made it to the 2016 World T20 squad. Then after a while, I regained confidence and felt like I was back on track.

“You saw in 2018, I played regular Test cricket. The confidence level is very high, I am bowling with the same speed that I used to earlier. Hope I can continue to do this,” he said.

About Kings XI Punjab, who have won four of eight games played so far, Shami said the team has the ability to bounce back from back-to-back losses.