Ambati Rayudu has “ordered 3d glasses” to watch the World Cup, a day after he was pipped by the “three-dimensional” Vijay Shankar in the Indian squad for the showpiece event.

All-rounder Shankar was preferred over the 33-year-old Rayudu for the contentious number four spot in India’s World Cup squad.

“Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup,” Rayudu wrote on his twitter handle Tuesday.

Disappointment knocked on Rayudu’s door when his name was left out of the squad just a few months after captain Virat Kohli had more or less earmarked him for the number four position.

“We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4,” chief selector MSK Prasad had said, justifying his decision.

Rayudu, though, seems to have not taken his omission kindly and took a dig at the selectors on Tuesday.

There were plenty of reactions to Rayudu’s tweet. While some supported him, there were those who weren’t too pleased by his statement, while the majority just found the entire situation funny.

Here are some reactions to Rayudu’s tweet:

In Support of Rayudu

Yesterday, @BCCI

Chief selector MSK Prasad said:

"What Vijay Shankar brings at number 4 is 3-dimensional"

Rayudu taunting at him!



Sarcastic Reply to Selectors👌🏻But You just made sure that you'll not be considered if someone is injured in the 15.☹️ pic.twitter.com/n4V6D7N4SV — Retweeter 💫 (@MemeRetweeterTN) April 16, 2019

Favouritism is everywhere, including cricket. Rayudu should feature in any team's world XI. KL Rahul has done very little in international cricket outside India to be in the team. Disappointing. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 16, 2019

Woah... A stinging dig at Vijay Shankar and chief selector MSK Prasad.



For those who came late, yesterday MSK Prasad described Shankar as a 3D player (three-dimensional) while announcing the World Cup squad. Rayudu Garu was left out 😑😐 pic.twitter.com/J6VKFJ0oey — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 16, 2019

Against Rayudu

Had Ambati Rayudu scored enough runs he wouldn't have needed to order 3D glasses to watch the World Cup. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) April 16, 2019

The ones who saw the humour in it

When you're on notice period https://t.co/KjUh7C69bS — dorku (@Dorkstar) April 16, 2019

When is CSKvSRH ? 😜 — Monica (@monicas004) April 16, 2019

Rayudu should have waited to buy those new set of 3D glasses as there are still chances he could get into the flight in case of injuries. 😎 😉#WorldCup2019 — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) April 16, 2019

Radical tweet banter by Rayadu 😂. However knowing him, his next 20 tweets would be duds. pic.twitter.com/MZJN8uAO1L — cricBC (@cricBC) April 16, 2019

Haha Rayudu missing Dhoni as a captain, would have definitely made the cut under CSK quota... — Akki (@CrickPotato1) April 16, 2019

In his quest to ramp up his limited-overs game, Rayudu had even given up on white ball cricket but he has struggled to be consistent.

Three poor outings against Australia in the five-match ODI home series seemed to have put paid to his hopes. The experienced batsman also could not light up the Indian Premier League in a way he would have liked.

While he enjoys an average of 47.05 in 55 ODIs, the three failures against Australia hurt him. The batsman was the team’s number four since Asia Cup last year. Between then and the home series against Australia, Rayudu scored one century and four fifties. A 113-ball 90 in New Zealand earlier this year paved the way for India’s victory after they were tottering at one stage.

He played only two ODIs during the tour of Australia, but was the highest run-getter for India in the ODIs on the tour of New Zealand, with 190 runs in five innings at an average of 63.33 and a strike rate of 82.25. But the performances were not enough for him to ensure a ticket to the United Kingdom.

