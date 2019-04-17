Lionel Messi was at his sublime best as he pounced on two Manchester United mistakes to score a brace as Barcelona breezed into the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.
The Argentina superstar opened the scoring in the 16th minute and then added another goal in the 20th as the United defence was left reeling in face of his swift attack. The fact that it came after a the Red Devils made a strong start at Camp Nou after conceding just the own goal in the first leg at Old Trafford made it an even more vintage Messi performance.
After an excellent start, United were undone twice in four minutes by Messi, who first nicked the ball off the careless Ashley Young and then watched as a weak shot from distance squirmed underneath David de Gea.
But United errors notwithstanding, it was another night of genius for Messi. He destroyed the defence, Young in particular, and goalkeeper de Gea had no answer either.