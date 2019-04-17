England and Wales Cricket Board Wednesday announced a preliminary 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup and an extended 17-member list for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan following which they will announce the final squad for the quadrennial event.

There was no place for Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan in the 15-member preliminary squad but they will be part of the Pakistan series and can still make it to the final squad, ECB said in a release.

According to the tournament rules, the squad can be changed any time up to a week before the World Cup starts on May 30. England’s preliminary World Cup squad is unchanged from the winter series against West Indies.

“In line with ICC regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup before April 23. However, all 17 players named in the ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series,” national Selector Ed Smith was quoted as saying in the release.

This means that Jofra Archer could still represent England in the World Cup if he impresses during the Pakistan series. The 24-year-old, who was born in Barbados but has an English father and holds a British passport, completed a three-year qualification period on March 17. He is available for selection for the first time.

“The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer’s performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer,” Smith said.

Players selected in the squads, who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League, will return to England on or before April 26,” the release said.

England 15-man preliminary squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England 17-man squad versus Pakistan ODIs: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).