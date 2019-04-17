An Iranian woman, who became the country’s first female boxer to win an international fight, intends to stay in France, her spokesperson said Wednesday, adding an arrest warrant had been issued against her in Iran.

Sadaf Khadem and her trainer Mahyar Monshipour are currently in the French city of Poitiers, the spokesperson, who asked not to be named, said.

Khadem, 24, had been due to return to Tehran, where she works as a fitness trainer, following her victory Saturday over 25-year-old Anne Chauvin of France in the western town of Royan.

Monshipour, who has double French and Iranian nationality, had been due to make a tour of Iran and give boxing classes.

In the bout Khadem was bare-headed and wearing shorts, defying rules in Iran that female athletes should be covered in line with its Islamic laws governing women’s dress.

Khadem is accused of violating Iranian dress rules for women while her trainer is suspected of complicity, the spokesperson said.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian judiciary but the Iranian boxing federation distanced itself from the female boxer.

Hossein Soori, head of Iran’s boxing federation, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Sports and Youth, said Khadem was not a registered boxer in Iran and “in the view of the federation all of her activities are a private act.”

The federation said it “strongly” denied she was blocked from returning from France or that she would be punished if she re-entered Iran.

Mahyar Monshipour was warned of the existence of the arrest warrant in a text message, said the spokesperson, without giving further details.

The spokesperson said the French sports ministry was aware of the situation and that the two Iranians did not want to speak publicly for now.

“I want to improve as much as possible, go as far as possible and show other Iranian women that they can taste this sport,” Khadem had said ahead of the bout.

Iranian women take part in a variety of sports, including in international competitions, ranging from rowing to rugby to athletics to taekwondo.

However they must always obey Islamic dress rules, which means that some sports such as wrestling, boxing and swimming are off limits in international competition.