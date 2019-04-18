Pep Guardiola suffered another dose of Champions League misery with Manchester City on Wednesday as his side were knocked out by Tottenham on away goals after a sensational quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.And this was a Spurs without striker Harry Kane, who was injured in the first leg.

Guardiola’s side, who were chasing a quadruple and looked close to getting it, were closing in on a place in the semi-finals after staging a thrilling comeback to lead 4-2 in the second leg.

But Tottenham striker Llorente bundled home in the 73rd minute via a combination of his arm and hip, with VAR allowing the goal on review despite City’s appeals for handball.

Adding to the City manager’s frustration, Raheem Sterling appeared to have scored what would have been the winner in the final seconds of stoppage-time, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside against Sergio Aguero.

It was a sensational game of football and Twitter were in awe of Mauricio Pochettino and his men who achieved a Champions League semi-final with a fraction of the money spent by their opponents. A look at some of the best tweets.

One of the greatest, most enthralling, dramatic and emotional games of football I’ve ever been at. Congratulations @SpursOfficial and well played @ManCity. You were both a credit to our wonderful sport. 👏👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 17, 2019

One of those days that you feel genuinely sorry for people who don’t like football. That was sensational #MCITOT — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 17, 2019

An amazing game and well done to Spurs . All your players must be really tired . Take a rest Saturday ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 17, 2019

Born a @SpursOfficial fan 45 years ago thanks to my dad who grew up in Tottenham. Before Mauricio Pochettino I didn’t spend many days thinking Spurs would be in the semifinals of @ChampionsLeague. Thank you, boys...but I’d still love you if we were 9th in the league #COYS — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) April 18, 2019

Pains me to say but that is a magnificent result Spurs 😡 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 17, 2019

Get the snickometer out for this Llorente decision. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) April 17, 2019

Money, money, money

The most expensive player in the Tottenham squad was Moussa Sissoko, who cost £30m. They were also without Harry Kane.



Manchester City had 12 players in their 18-man squad that cost £30m+.



What a job Mauricio Pochettino has done. #COYS pic.twitter.com/GhHJt7G0Pk — bet365 (@bet365) April 17, 2019

📅 2018: Pep calls Tottenham the ‘Harry Kane team’.



📅 2019: Spurs knock City out of the champion’s league without Harry Kane



No Kane? No problem! 🤷‍♂️🤣https://t.co/SifYKDfM82 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 17, 2019

City's net transfer spend since 2010 is +~£720mil. Spurs' net spend in the same time has been -£36mil. They've literally made money in that time and made the same number of CL Semis as City. Pochettino deserves respect. — An (@RoyalAnfield) April 17, 2019

When you spend £500million but can't get as far as Leeds United in the Champions League... pic.twitter.com/8nu19ZOEaO — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) April 17, 2019

Money spent since Pep Guardiola took charge of Man City:



Man City: £527m

Spurs: £180m#UCL semi-finals since Pep Guardiola took charge of Man City:



Man City: 0

Spurs: 1



🤐 https://t.co/S3PwE2C42E — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 17, 2019

And here’s laughter

BREAKING: Fernando Llorente was hit by a coin while celebrating his goal at the home end.



Typical of man city to throw money at their problems. #MCITOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/6zzTgusMe5 — . (@hiffeyFC) April 17, 2019

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur pic.twitter.com/uDcBt3PUY6 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 17, 2019