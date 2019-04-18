Pep Guardiola suffered another dose of Champions League misery with Manchester City on Wednesday as his side were knocked out by Tottenham on away goals after a sensational quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.And this was a Spurs without striker Harry Kane, who was injured in the first leg.
Guardiola’s side, who were chasing a quadruple and looked close to getting it, were closing in on a place in the semi-finals after staging a thrilling comeback to lead 4-2 in the second leg.
But Tottenham striker Llorente bundled home in the 73rd minute via a combination of his arm and hip, with VAR allowing the goal on review despite City’s appeals for handball.
Adding to the City manager’s frustration, Raheem Sterling appeared to have scored what would have been the winner in the final seconds of stoppage-time, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside against Sergio Aguero.
It was a sensational game of football and Twitter were in awe of Mauricio Pochettino and his men who achieved a Champions League semi-final with a fraction of the money spent by their opponents. A look at some of the best tweets.