Experienced pacer Mohammad Amir was omitted from Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the World Cup 2019 but was included for their upcoming One-day International series against England.

The big-hitting Asif Ali is also part of the 17 to face England but not the 15 to contest the World Cup. Both could yet feature in the global tournament, with Pakistan having until May 23 to finalise their squad.

Amir starred the last time Pakistan visited England, claiming the Player of the Match award in the Champions Trophy final in 2017 as his side defeated India comprehensively. However, he has gone wicket-less in nine out of 14 ODIs played since.

Elsewhere, Abid Ali was preferred to Shan Masood as Pakistan’s back-up opener. The former has played only two ODIs, both in Pakistan’s recent clean-sweep by Australia, and scored a hundred on debut. Masood also debuted in that series, and made a half-century. He, however, managed just 61 runs in four innings.

As expected, Pakistan have included the teenage fast-bowling duo of Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi. The former was rated by Shane Watson as the fastest 18-year-old he’d ever faced during the Pakistan Super League. Afridi has been one of the mainstays of Pakistan in recent times and has taken 32 wickets in 19 limited-overs Internationals.

Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, and leg-spinner Yasir Shah are the other players named in a list of 23 probables to miss out.

Squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain