Indian boxer Vikas Krishan will take on American Noah Kidd in his second professional bout, which will be held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

The six-round super welterweight bout is on the undercard for the keenly-anticipated WBO welterweight title clash between Terence Crawford and British star Amir Khan.

The 27-year-old from Bhiwani is associated with legendary promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions and made an impressive professional debut – a Technical Knock Out win in the second round against Steven Andrade of the United States in January.

“Madison Square Garden is one of the biggest and most famous arenas of the world and I am very excited to fight here,” said Krishan, who is contracted to fight five bouts in his debut year.

“Fighting in a big arena relieves pressure and I have been fighting and training harder since I got here. All of this will help me become a better boxer,” he added.

Krishan has been training in Newark, New Jersey under veteran boxing coach Wali Moses, who is also the grandfather of 2016 Olympic silver-medallist Shakur Stevenson.

His opponent, Kidd, is a 23-year-old from Missouri who made his debut in July 2016 and has a 3-1-1, two KO record.

Krishan, who has been supported by JSW Sports since 2014, has won gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. He is also a former World Championships bronze-medallist.

[Inputs from PTI]