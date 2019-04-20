Scottish cricket was in mourning on Friday following the death of former national team captain Con De Lange at the age of 38 following a lengthy illness.

South Africa-born all-rounder De Lange was diagnosed with a brain tumour after falling ill while away on international duty in late 2017.

“Con’s death at such an early age is a tragedy,” said Cricket Scotland chairman Tony Brian.

De Lange started his career in South Africa, playing for the Knights and Free State and had two years with Northamptonshire before representing Scotland.

At international level, he captained Scotland to their first 50-over victory over a International Cricket Council full member and hit the winning runs as Scotland chased down 287 against Sri Lanka in May 2017.