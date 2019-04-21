Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘mankading’ of Jos Buttler during Kings XI Punjab’s match against Rajasthan Royals created a lot of furore on social media and even among the cricket fraternity.

However, the Kings XI skipper himself was unperturbed by the criticism around his decision to run out non-striker Buttler for leaving the crease before the delivery was bowled.

The incident has definitely made other batsmen wary of Ashwin’s ability to pull off another such run-out if they leave the crease before the off-spinner releases the ball.

Against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the 32-year-old once again stopped in his bowling action to check whether opener Shikhar Dhawan was leaving the crease earlier to gain a few yards and the Delhi batsman responded by teasing the bowler with a few moves of his own.

Dhawan . then pretended to take off even when the bowler was in his delivery strides by breaking into a jig that resembled more like spot running and even attracted applause from the commentators.