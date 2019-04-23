Shiva Thapa on Tuesday became the first Indian boxer to be assured of a fourth successive medal at the Asian Championships by advancing to the semifinals in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old from Assam defeated Thailand’s Rujakran Juntrong in a one-sided lightweight (60kg) contest. He prevailed 5-0.

Thapa won a gold in 2013, a bronze in 2015 and a silver in the 2017 edition of the marquee continental event.

He is also former world championship bronze-medallist and a two-time national champion.

Apart from Thapa, Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg) also assured themselves of medals on Monday while world silver-medallist Sonia Chahal (57kg) advanced to the last-four stage at the continental showpiece.

