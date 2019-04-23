Sumit Nagal started his campaign at the Tallahassee with a strong win while India had a poor day at Nanchang in this week’s ATP Challengers.

In the USA, Nagal enjoyed a good 6-0, 7-6 win over Denis Yevseyev in the first round and will face tenth seed Santiago Giraldo next. However, in China, both Saketh Myneni and Sasi Kumar Mukund lost their respective singles matches.

Saketh Myneni lost 4-6, 4-6 to Zhang Zhizhen while Sasi Kumar Mukund, who got a walkover win in the first round, went down to seventh seed Nikola Milojevic 2-6, 4-6. The other Indians in action are Ramkumar Ramanathan, Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji, who will play tomorrow.

On the WTA circuit, Prarthana Thombare and partner Eva Wacanno lost their opener to Andreea Mitu and Alexander Panova 2-6, 2-6 at the Istanbul Open.

At the $25,000 ITF event in Andijan, Uzbekitan, Rutuja Bhosale started with a resounding 6-0, 6-1 win over Sevil Yuldasheva in the first round. In the qualifiers of the same tournament, Riya Bhatia made it to the main draw with a 6-3 4-6 [10-7] win over Ekaterina Vishnevskaya