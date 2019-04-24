The Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday staged a dramatic comeback that sent Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder out of the NBA playoffs.

But the highlight of the match came at the very end in what will go down as one of the greatest shots in NBA history.

With both the sides tied at 115 points in Game 5 and with the clock ticking, Damian Lillard produced a moment of brilliance.

Up against Paul George, the point guard dribbled the ball and leaped high at the perfect moment to score 37-foot step-back three-pointer that left spectators present at the Moda Center in awe.

Have a look at the stunner

DAME WAVED GOODBYE TO OKC AFTER DRILLING THE GAME-WINNER! 👋👀 pic.twitter.com/ss0z3znNfa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2019

Lillard, who capped off the night with 50 points, surpassed LaMarcus Aldridge for most points scored by a Trail Blazers player in the playoffs. He also became the second player after LeBron James to record multiple match-winning three-point buzzer-beaters.

Although Lillard played cool after pulling off one of the hottest shots amid being swarmed around by his teammates, Blazers fan couldn’t help but sing words of praises for the man of the moment.

*shoots from almost halfcourt*



“You think you gone make this?”



Damian Lillard: pic.twitter.com/BvGNTlfl6j — Lance 🇱🇨 (@KingLRG_) April 24, 2019

A little late to the party but that was absolutely ridiculous @Dame_Lillard — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 24, 2019

@Dame_Lillard with the game winner and waves bye bye pic.twitter.com/tC5Dn9BmNC — Kevin Hoy (@KevAHaey) April 24, 2019

I can't believe what I just witnessed. Thank you @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/JmSXxTLEi0 — Adam Ward (@adamcward) April 24, 2019

As I watched those final seconds play out, I kept waiting for Damian Lillard to make a move toward the basket. Only, Dame didn't have to move toward the basket. He just coolly buried a 40-footer to bury the Thunder. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 24, 2019

OKC fans: "What time is it cuz it's getting late and this is going to OT."



Damian Lillard: "Game time" pic.twitter.com/BXYEMAvcJD — Jarrett Ballard (@BigJbilla) April 24, 2019

The Lillard Wave 👋 instant icon status. pic.twitter.com/8EWw3UFAXv — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) April 24, 2019

When the squad say you couldn’t hit ....but you hit #Lillard pic.twitter.com/lXxMmpTbct — the realest nigga in tha thread (@Padrenick1) April 24, 2019

Best thing about Dame's farewell to OKC is his wave was not the side-to-side motion but the same gesture you'd make to signify that someone was talking too muchpic.twitter.com/yq4ZbwJ4fP — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 24, 2019

All of Oklahoma City watching Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/ZJXZ3GazW2 — Mo Hamed (@MoDollazz) April 24, 2019

This Damian Lillard kid might have a future in da league idk — Mitch. (@miiiiiitchhhh) April 24, 2019

Damian Lillard whenever he scores tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/NO7jWmV3Kb — Oren Major (@OrenOfficial) April 24, 2019

Damian Lillard is the player Russell Westbrook think he is — Darth Gaydar (@MFAPM) April 24, 2019

LILLARD. POSSESSED. AMAZING. — LORDS OF PORTLAND (@portugaltheman) April 24, 2019

@Dame_Lillard when he sees the clock under 5' in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/GfOjhwpUsk — Finished Business (@Jabal_Riq) April 24, 2019

This shot of Damian Lillard looks like the start of a hood movie.."well, guess you're wondering how I got to this point...well lets just say I ain't afraid of a little thunder..." pic.twitter.com/iIdK6Qx0pv — Comedian Avery T ↙️ (@Avery__T) April 24, 2019