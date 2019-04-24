The Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday staged a dramatic comeback that sent Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder out of the NBA playoffs.
But the highlight of the match came at the very end in what will go down as one of the greatest shots in NBA history.
With both the sides tied at 115 points in Game 5 and with the clock ticking, Damian Lillard produced a moment of brilliance.
Up against Paul George, the point guard dribbled the ball and leaped high at the perfect moment to score 37-foot step-back three-pointer that left spectators present at the Moda Center in awe.
Have a look at the stunner
Lillard, who capped off the night with 50 points, surpassed LaMarcus Aldridge for most points scored by a Trail Blazers player in the playoffs. He also became the second player after LeBron James to record multiple match-winning three-point buzzer-beaters.
Although Lillard played cool after pulling off one of the hottest shots amid being swarmed around by his teammates, Blazers fan couldn’t help but sing words of praises for the man of the moment.