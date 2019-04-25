India’s challenge at the Table Tennis World Championships came to an end when G Sathiyan failed to go past Hugo Calderano of Brazil in men singles round of 32 on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, ranked number seven in the world, took less than 30 minutes to put it across the top-ranked Indian 11-6, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 and move into the pre-quarterfinals.

Despite the loss, it was creditable that Sathiyan entered the round of 32. He has been in good form in the lead up to the Budapest event.

Sathiyan, who had secured a berth in the Chengdu World Cup, had finished sixth in the Asian Cup held at Yokohama recently.