Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is the only non-Manchester City or Liverpool player to be named in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Premier League team of the year on Thursday.

The 26-year-old French World Cup-winning midfielder’s inclusion is a surprise after an indifferent season, although he hit a purple patch after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford as interim manger.

City and Liverpool have been locked in an enthralling duel for the title, with Guardiola’s City going top again on Wednesday after beating United 2-0 at Old Trafford, with Pogba unable to inspire his side to a much-needed win.

City provide six of the 11 players – goalkeeper Ederson, centre-half Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

The remaining four places are filled by Liverpool players – full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold, central defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane.

Van Dijk and Sterling are believed to be in the running for the player of the year award.

There is no place, though, for Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mo Salah, who has scored 19 Premier League goals this season, Spurs pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min or Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.

The PFA Team of the Year is voted for by members of the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Manchester City had five players in the 2017/18 side but only Argentine star Aguero retains his place from the team of 12 months ago.