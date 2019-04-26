Kolkata Knight Riders slumped to their seventh defeat of the Indian Premier League season as Rajasthan Royals staged a late comeback on Thursday to do win by three wickets.

Despite Dinesh Karthik smashing an unbeaten 97 in a losing cause, it was 17-year-old Riyan Parag who was the talk of the town.

The teenager smashed 47 off 31 balls before being out hit wicket in the penultimate over. Archer then completed the chase with a four and a six in the final over.

Rajasthan were in a precarious position at 98-5 and 123-6 when Parag and Archer put on a crucial 44-run stand for the seventh-wicket to revive the chase. Despite losing partners at the other end, Parag took his time at the crease before deciding to switch gears.

Having scored 20 runs off the first 19 balls he faced, Parag began a late onslaught on the opposition pacers with Rajasthan needing 54 runs to win from the last five overs.

Although Parag lost his wicket in bizarre fashion towards the end, Twitterati lauded the youngster for a cool-headed innings under pressure.

Whoaaa...super game in the end. Riyan Parag....hope to hear his name quite a lot from here onwards. Temperament Top Class. ☺️🤗👏👏 #KKRvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2019

#RR Riyan Parag Das (47) - 17y-166d - missed a fifty again and being the youngest to hit an #IPL fifty.#KKRvRR#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 25, 2019

For someone so young, to have such calmness and confidence under pressure is just incredible! Riyan Parag was the real hero tonight. 👏👏👏🙏🙏#KKRvRR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 25, 2019

I keep harping about little things. Sunil Narine might have closed the game if he had caught the impressive Riyan Parag. Nothing you can do about great performances against you but you can ensure you get what is in your control right. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2019

This Riyan Parag has something really special in him. Every one talks about Gill & Shaw, just look at his temperament & maturity he is showing at this stage of match. He is just 17, and will go up and up from here. Wanna see him more.#KKRvRR — Brainfaded Ross Taylor (@iRoshan_Rv) April 25, 2019

This boy Riyan Parag has Solid cricketing attitude 💪👍🏻 #Assam #RRvsMI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 20, 2019

Riyan Parag with a fan pic.twitter.com/mE15DyvV4j — Denz (@MadMart05) April 20, 2019

Riyan Parag's innings today had a power rating of 290 - the highest among all the batsmen in this match so far. Incredible knock from the 17-year old. @rajasthanroyals #IPL2019 #KKRvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 25, 2019

Riyan Parag take a bow! This kid is only 17 years old! Incredible innings! A display of immense maturity! Unlucky to get out! #RR #IPL2019 — Mustafa Ismail (@MustiMachine) April 25, 2019

Riyan parag🔥 just 17 years, but has played very well.. 43 against MI, 16 against CSK and today still plays with 20+

Young talent ❤️👌#RR #RRvsKKR — Sriram Murali (@srirammurali99) April 25, 2019

Riyan Parag in ipl - 4 games, 2 match winning performances

Shubhman Gill in IPL - 11 games, 1 good innings

But but Gill is the future of India 😂😂😂

Riyan Parag is what people think that overrated Gill is 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4mDLW023wI — Srijan🔮🔴 (@srijancule) April 25, 2019

A moment of appreciation for 17-year-old Riyan Parag. Amazing innings at such a tender age. I could barely comb my hair when I was 17. #KKRvRR — Shamini.M.R (@Not_A_Shammer) April 25, 2019

Good win for @rajasthanroyals Riyan Parag looks another exciting young player. Tremendously talented. What struck me more than anything was the confidence & calm which he exudes at the crease for a 17yr old kid. Even after being hit in the head. You’ve gotta love Joffra Archer👏🏻 — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 25, 2019

What an effort by this young lad #RiyanParag. Hope to hear his name and achievements for his state in domestic cricket as well. That’s where the real grind is, to play for the country. Good Luck 👍🏼 #KKRvRR #VIVOIPL #GameBanayegaName — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 25, 2019

well ....what match it was .....i think RIYAN PARAG has set the game for RR .....another future star in making ....very calm under pressure .....in the end good finish by Archer ...well done RR On the win ....#KKRvRR — Ganesh sobanapuram (@imGANESH25) April 25, 2019

Riyan Parag's so young his dad has played with Dhoni. However this ends, supreme calm under pressure so far from the kid! #KKRvRR — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 25, 2019

This guy Riyan Parag



"I can go to war with xyz"



He is the type — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) April 25, 2019

Rajasthan are lying seventh in the eight-team table with just four wins off 11 matches so far but skipper Steve Smith lauded the contributions of Parag and Archer in the win against Kolkata.

“Riyan Parag, isn’t he an impressive young man? And some great contributions from Archer and [Shreyas] Gopal too,” said Smith, who will return home next week to be with Australia ahead of the World Cup.

(with AFP inputs)