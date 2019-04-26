Divyansh Singh Panwar on Friday won a silver medal in the 10 m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China. The teenager also secured an Olympic quota in the same event event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 17-year-old shot a score of 249.0 after coming agonisingly close of winning a gold medal which went to China’s Zicheng Hui. Grigorii Shamakov of Russia settled for claimed with a score of 227.5.

This was Panwar’s second medal at the event after clinching gold in the 10 m air rifle mixed team event along with Anjum Moudgil.

This was India’s third medal at the World Cup in China and they sit at the top of the medal tally.

The duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary had on Thursday won gold in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event on Wednesday.

This was Panwar’s second world cup for India as the Jaipur based shooter had participated in the New Delhi world cup. He had narrowly missed out on a spot in the final back in February.