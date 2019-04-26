Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting thinks that his side keeping the faith in young talents such as Rishabh Pant played a big role in being on the cusp of sealing a playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League.

“There have been questions asked about where we should have dropped certain players in some matches, but I believe when you have talented players in your squad, you just keep backing them,” Ponting said.

“We have players who can turn it around quite quickly as it takes just one innings or match to get going in a tournament like this.

“Players like Rishabh might have had certain thoughts about World Cup selection, but to be honest, that 78 in the first match against Mumbai [Indians] got us the win. I’m glad he found form again against RR, and what you want from players like him in such a tournament is that they win you three or four matches each throughout the season, and he has won two games for us so far, and if he remains in form, he can get a couple of more wins.”

Delhi Capitals now have 14 points from 11 matches, which include seven wins and four losses, and Ponting believes that his team is peaking at the right time.

“We have won the last four out of our five matches, and with three more matches to go, I feel we are going in the right direction. I am happy that the team is peaking at the right time, with better communication amongst the group,” he said.

Asked which victory he has enjoyed the most, Ponting said that the away win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs was the sweetest in terms of turning it around from a losing situation.

“I really liked the Hyderabad win because we did not do much right in that match but still found a way to win,” the 44-year-old said.

He added, “It was more the way we fought back, probably after their batting powerplay, they batted second and they were 60-0, and the game was starting to slip away but there were some really good signs in that game from our side.

“The moments when we have been under pressure the most, that is when we have started to fight, and fight under pressure, and one thing that I have tried to say to the boys is that we do not lose a match until the last ball is bowled. We saw that in our last match against Rajasthan as well. We fought our way back into the match and then registered a win.”

Delhi Capitals play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.