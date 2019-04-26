In order to not misuse the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s funds, Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji has decided not to travel to England for the ICC World Cup, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA had recently green-lighted its own trip to England for the mega event. However, former India cricketer Edulji reckons it isn’t right for the members to travel at the cost of the BCCI.

“I am sure I am not going. I don’t know yet whether the other two will be travelling or not. May be they are, but I have objected. Even in the meeting [which decided the travel plans], I had said that I am not going, that I’m not interested in this,” she said.

The other two members of the CoA are former CAG chief Vinod Rai and retired Lt Gen [retd] Ravi Thodge.

The CoA clearing their own trip for the World Cup comes as a strange move as the committee has in the past not sanctioned foreign trips of BCCI office-bearers.

Edulji informs that she had refused to travel for the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 due to the same reasons she has now. The 63-year-old believes the CoA should stick to the briefing it has been given by the Supreme Court, which is to administer cricket and implement Justice RM Lodha’s recommendations.

“That is the reason. I didn’t go when the women’s team entered the final of the World Cup in 2017 in England. I was offered a chance to go, but I did not because I felt it was not right. I have also objected to the finance team going to Goa for a picnic spending Rs 25 lakh. How can I think of going to England now? My view is very clear: I am not going to England at the BCCI’s cost,” she said.