England and Wales Cricket Board have imposed a 21-day ban on batsman Alex Hales for his use of a recreational drug, the Guardian reported.

Last week, Hales’ club side Nottinghamshire has stated that the 30-year-old was taking an indefinite break due to “personal reasons”. As it turns out, though, Hales has been found guilty of using a banned recreational drug for the second time in his career.

This is yet another blow to the highly-rated opener, who was involved in the infamous Bristol brawl in 2017 along with Ben Stokes. Hales has been named in England’s preliminary World Cup squad and is still expected to join a preparatory camp in Cardiff this weekend.

The right-hander has been an important member in the 2019 World Cup hosts’ rise as a One-day International force in recent times, but has fallen behind the pecking order after the emergence of Jonny Bairstow as an opener alongside Jason Roy.

England will be playing ODIs against Ireland and Pakistan ahead of the World Cup. England will be playing their opening match of the quadrennial event against South Africa. Hales’s availability for the tournament is still uncertain.