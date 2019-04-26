Rafael Nadal moved closer to a historic 12th title at the Barcelona Open on Friday with a 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Germany’s world number 51 Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarter-finals.

The top seed at his home event now stands just two wins away from becoming the first player in ATP Tour history to capture the same title 12 times. He currently owns 11 at Monte Carlo, Roland Garros and Barcelona.

Nadal will face either Dominic Thiem or Guido Pella for a place in Sunday’s final.

The Spaniard suffered a rare setback on his beloved clay last week, losing in the semi-final of the Monte Carlo Masters to eventual champion Fabio Fognini.