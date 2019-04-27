Mahendra Singh Dhoni sat out of Chennai Super Kings’ game against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Friday, reportedly down with a fever. CSK also had to cope up without the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja as Mitchell Santner, Murali Vijay and Dhruv Shorey made way into the team.

Though this was only the second IPL game Dhoni missed this year – the first one being against Sunrisers Hyderabad because of a back spasm – it made a significant difference in the end. With Suresh Raina leading the side, CSK slumped to their first home defeat of the season after failing to chase down a stiff 156-run target set by MI.

Although CSK continued to lead the IPL standing after their fourth loss of the season, their over-dependence on Dhoni was exposed once again. Rohit Sharma, the opposing captain, touched upon that in the post-match presentation as well.

“It was a massive boost that MSD [Dhoni] wasn’t around. Because his presence does a lot for their team. When you don’t have Dhoni when they’re chasing the score, then it becomes difficult for them,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I’m sure his presence was missed by CSK. But he was sick, it’s not in his control either,” added the right-handed batsman, who struck 67, his first fifty of the season.

Here’s a selection of reactions on Twitter for CSK missing Dhoni:

CSK without Dhoni in IPL:



Played - 5

Lost - 4 (including a super over)#CSKvMI #Thala — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 26, 2019

CSK without Dhoni doesn’t wear the same invincible aura. Batting has become too brittle #CSKvsMI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 26, 2019

This is how CSK team looks like with out dhoni#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/SCzV2bLMps — Khadeer sharifff (@KSharifff) April 26, 2019

#CSKvMI



CSK in Dhoni Captaincy CSK in Raina Captaincy pic.twitter.com/QY04RYfEtS — mSalman (@mohdsalman064) April 26, 2019

Raydu, Raina, Jadhav, bravo, Watson.

5 batsman in top 6 are out of form still this man win matches for CSK single handly. No one was no one is and no one will able to replace him.

Remember the name - Captain Cool "Ms Dhoni"#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/0MlUOZKi5D — Love (@FLove1695) April 26, 2019

CSK without Dhoni is mobile without Balance.. It's true@MusicThaman — TejaChowdary (@9ac522d017dd45f) April 26, 2019

CSK'S top 5 batsmans in this season



1. Dhoni

2. MSD

3. Mahi

4. Ms Dhoni

5. Mahendra Singh Dhoni — Pradip Hazra (@PradipMsd7) April 26, 2019

Dhoni sitting out games just to make everyone appreciate the miracles he is performing with this squad — AA (@Ayushxa) April 26, 2019

CSK's batting without Dhoni is a big worry. Mumbai on the other hand are on a roll yet again at Chepauk. It's a staggering stat that CSK has never managed to beat Mumbai at home since 2010 #CSKvMI — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 26, 2019

CSK without Dhoni= RCB with ABD + Kohli — Rain Man (@ohgoditsmayhem) April 26, 2019

CSK without DHONI is like an episode in GOT where no one dies.. ppl will see.. but won't be satisfied!#CSKvsMI — Kamlesh Bharti (@KamleshBhartii) April 26, 2019

CSK without Dhoni be like.... Dhoni without CSK — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 26, 2019

There were also some users who poked fun at Ambati Rayudu, after the Hyderabad batsman donned the wicket-keeping role in the absence of Dhoni.

Rayudu has donned the gloves in the absence of Dhoni....added another Dimension to his game. 😇 #CSKvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 26, 2019

Ambati rayudu is showing his 3D effect as well Batting, Fielding, now keeping ICC has banned his bowling unless he have 4D effect Take that MSK #CSKvMI — Ankit Pandey (@Cricket_Ankit) April 26, 2019