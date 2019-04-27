Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen said Formula One looked like “amateurs” after a humble drain cover brought chaos to opening practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

George Russell’s Williams car was damaged by a loose manhole cover - one of 300 on the twisty Baku street circuit - which meant only two cars clocked lap times.

As Russell’s car was taken back to the pits, the rescue truck then hit a bridge, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s crane.

“Obviously it was far from ideal for everybody and we looked like amateurs today,” said Raikkonen who was 12th fastest in the second session in his Alfa Romeo.

“It should not be like this. It’s up to the FIA to make sure that the track is like it’s supposed to be.

“It seems to be that every year some drainage hole comes loose, or something slides up. Luckily nobody got hurt, but it obviously destroyed everybody’s day.”