Andy Murray has become the first ATP leading player to call on Justin Gimelstob to quit his role on the Association of Tennis Professionals board after the American was sentenced following assault charges.

Gimelstob, himself a former professional tennis player, pleaded no contest and was given three years’ probation and 60 hours of community service by a Los Angeles court on Monday.

Despite the verdict, Gimelstob remains on the ATP board, where his allies reportedly include world No 1 Novak Djokovic, and appears keen to extend his role as a tennis administrator.

But British tennis great Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist, told the UK’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper: “I don’t see how, with everything that has gone on, how it’s possible for him to remain in a position of authority or management at the ATP right now.”

Gimelstob, 41, was in court on felony battery charges following an incident in October last year that saw him accused of attacking former friend Randall Kaplan while the venture capitalist, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Kaplan had sought a restraining order against Gimelstob following the attack, alleging the former tennis star had struck him more than 50 times while threatening to kill him.

Gimelstob was also ordered to undergo 52 weeks of anger management classes.

Following Monday’s verdict, several former players – including Martina Navratilova and Pat Cash – have suggested Gimelstob should not continue with his ATP role.

Meanwhile the All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, on Tuesday announced they would ban Gimelstob from attending the Royal Box on Centre Court during this year’s Championships and the invitational doubles tournament in which he had previously taken part.