India dominated Uganda Para Badminton International, finishing with a rich haul of 27 medals, which includes 11 gold, eight silver and as many bronze medals. This is the highest-ever medal tally by an Indian contingent at any international para badminton tournament.

Parul Parmar starred the show and won three gold medals (women’s singles, mixed doubles, women’s doubles) in her SL3 category. Raj Kumar, Pramod Bhagat and Nagar Krishna won two gold medals each.

Medal review: Women’s singles SL3: Parul Parmar (Gold), Manasi Joshi (Silver); Men’s singles SL3 finals: Pramod Bhagat (Gold), Vikram (Silver), Manoj Sarkar (Bronze); Men’s singles SL4: Tarun (Gold), Sukant (Silver), Suhas (Bronze); Men’s singles SU5: Chirag (Gold), Rajkumar (Silver).

Men’s singles SS6 finals: Krishna (Gold), Raja (Silver); Women’s singles SU5 : Palak (Silver), Aarti (Bronze); WH2: Sanjeev (Gold); Men’s singles WH1: Prem Ale (Bronze); Women’s singles WH2: Ammu Mohan (Bronze), Men’s doubles SL3-SL4: Pramod Manoj (Gold), Nitesh Tarun (Bronze); Men’s doubles SU5 SF: Rajkumar Rakesh (Gold), Sumith Chirag (Silver), XD SL3-SU5: Rajkumar Parul (Gold), Rakesh Manasi (Bronze), Men’s doubles SS6: Raja Krishna (Gold); Women’s doubles SL3-SU5 finals: Parul Palak (Gold), Manasi Zehra (Silver); XD WH1-WH2: Sanjeev and Koosz (Bronze).