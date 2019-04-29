Indian pacer Ashoke Dinda blasted Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday over an irresponsible tweet made by the Indian Premier League franchise during the game against Kings XI Punjab. Despite failing to find any buyer this season, the Bengal bowler has been at the receiving end of social media trolls in the ongoing IPL.

Whenever bowlers have leaked plenty of runs in the tournament, trolls have labelled them as players from the “Dinda academy”. Umesh Yadav was among the names in the list having endured a below-par season so far.

But the matter got blown out of proportion when RCB’s official Twitter handle posted a cheeky tweet in order to shut down critics who had been mercilessly targeting Yadav for his dismal showings in the ongoing season.

As some of you pointed out, the previous version of this tweet was in bad taste.



However, for all of you who have relentlessly trolled this lad, he said #challengeAccepted and bowled his heart out! 4-0-36-3, 15 off his last two overs & 2 wickets in those! #PlayBold #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/sLDnLRtlcf — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2019

Although the franchise soon took down the tweet after some users pointed out it left a bad taste, it did manage to catch the eye of Dinda who issued a befitting response.

I personally have no hard feelings for anyone and have always had a fondness for the team for legends like ⁦⁦⁦@imVkohli⁩ , ⁦@ABdeVilliers17⁩ , ⁦@henrygayle⁩ and also since I had once called it home. You are surely answerable ⁦@RCBTweets⁩ pic.twitter.com/qGKEIAhhIT — Ashoke Dinda (@dindaashoke) April 28, 2019

This came few days after he earlier shut down trolls on Instagram, pointing out to his statistics in T20 cricket, saying “their opinion was not my reality.”

Dinda, who has previously played for RCB, last featured in the IPL while playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants during the 2017 edition. In 78 matches, Dinda has racked up 69 wickets with an economy rate of 8.2 runs per over.