Isac Doru pipped Gaioz Darsadze of Georgia and Portuguese Jorge Castelo to bag Technical Director’s position with the All India Football Federation.

The post which was vacant for nearly two years after Australian Scott O’Donnell left was previously held by Savio Medeira.

Although Isac was the only candidate to fly down to India for the interview, he was not permitted entry into the country due to visa issues. Just like the rest of the candidates, he had no choice but to give his presentation to the AIFF Technical Committee through skype.

But it did not effect his chances of being selected. Isac emerged a hot favourite in the end, beating 60 applicants in the process who had applied for the role with the committee finding his CV most suitable for the job.

For those who don’t know much about him, here is a look at his profile.

Background

Isac, a Fifa Diploma degree holder, hails from Craiova, Romania. He has worked as a manager and technical director in various European and Asian countries, with a rich experience of almost 29 years in international football.

Experience

Isac started off managing academies such as AS Nancy and US Lillebonne in France. That was followed by a five-year stint with Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight, where he served as an assistant under Arsene Wenger.

His major break came when he got the job of assistant manager at Rapid Bucharest, one of Romania’s biggest clubs. The 56-year-old slowly worked his way up, overseeing youth development in countries like Qatar and the US. Isac has also managed the Romanian U-19 national team and the U-23 side of Houston Dynamo.

Besides that, the 56-year-old has worked with former Portugal and Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz and the experienced Bora Milutinovic, who has attended the Fifa World Cup five times as manager.

Previous job

Isac was previously involved with three-time J-league Champions Yokohama Marinos FC as Sporting Director.

What will he look after?

Isac will oversee youth development, coach education, local coaching development and scouting of talent. Besides that he will need to contribute to the AIFF’s coach education programme and serve as an intermediate between the federation and the manager.